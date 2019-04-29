Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Four Indian hemp distributors have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command with a deep freezer loaded with Marijuana.

The Command’s public relations officer, DSP Oyeyemi Abimbola, revealed that the suspects were arrested while carrying out raids on criminal hideouts and black spots across the state.

The raiding of black spots across the state is in furtherance of total clampdown on hoodlums perpetrating violence crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and the likes following which a special operation outfit code named “OPERATION PUFF ADDER ” was recently launched by the state Commissioner of Police Bashir Makama in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police.

The suspects identified as Opeyemi Wahaba (22), Kabirat Ahmed (21), Yusuf Rasaki (20) and Saheed Mustapha (32) were all arrested at Iperin black spots in Agbara area during the raiding of the area by a team of policemen led by the DPO, SP Adegbite Omotayo.

The suspects were caught with the deep freezer which they pretended to be using for sales of soft drinks, but when it was opened, it was loaded with weeds suspected to be marijuana hence they were promptly apprehended.

On interrogation, they confessed being the major distributor of the substance in Agbara area and that they always use the freezer to distribute it around so as to deceive the security agents.

Meanwhile, Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also warned that sales of illicit drugs which is a catalyst for crime commission will not be tolerated in the state any longer.

