UK-based online learning provider, Pamoja Education has been approved by Cambridge Assessment International Education, the world’s largest provider of international education programmes and qualifications for 5 to 19-year old, to teach its world-leading IGCSE and International AS and A Level programmes online from September 2019.

This means that 360 schools across Nigeria that offer Cambridge Assessment programmes will now be able to offer a new range of courses online through Pamoja. Online learning is rapidly gaining prominence in Nigeria, one of Africa’s leading markets in this sector. It is expected that the total market for online learning will reach a value of US$ 1.5 billion by 2023.

A statement issued by Ishara Bhasi Callan, Senior Consultant, Apollo Strategic Communications, said Nigerian schools able to offer the new courses online will benefit from broader subject offerings, fewer challenges caused by teacher shortages, and more flexible timetables.

“Students in those schools will have greater subject choice, greater flexibility of study, and gain practical experience of new digital technologies. Success with Cambridge Assessment programmes often gives students admission to the world’s best universities – in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Germany and beyond,” the statement said.

The courses to be taught online for the first academic year via Pamoja’s flagship ‘Pamoja Taught’ solution included: Cambridge IGCSE Business Studies, Cambridge IGCSE Information and Communication Technology; Cambridge IGCSE Mathematics; Cambridge International AS and A Level Business and Cambridge International AS and A Level Mathematics

Pamoja Taught courses are taught online by experienced Pamoja teachers who are trained in online learning methodologies, and cover the same course content and prepare students for the same assessments as traditional face-to-face courses. Students use the Pamoja Taught online platform to access content at any time, interact with Pamoja teachers and join discussions with other students from around the world.

John Ingram, CEO of Pamoja Education said: “With ten years of expertise in online learning exclusively for International Baccalaureate programmes, expanding our offering to Cambridge curricula is a natural progression for Pamoja. Cambridge’s global community and world leading curricula mean we can now help a new generation of students in Nigeria reach their potential, and we look forward to supporting Cambridge International Schools in Nigeria in broadening their subject offering through Pamoja Taught online courses.”

Cambridge IGCSE is the world’s most popular international qualification for 14 to 16-year olds, taken in over 150 countries and in more than 4700 schools around the world.There are over 800,000 subject entries for Cambridge IGCSE exams each year. Cambridge International AS and A Level qualifications are taken in 134 countries with more than 545,000 subject entries each year.

Every year, nearly a million students from 10,000 schools in 160 countries prepare for their future with Cambridge programmes and qualifications.

Christine Özden, Chief Executive of Cambridge Assessment International Education, said: “We are delighted to announce that Pamoja Education has joined our global community and we look forward to a long and productive relationship with them.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

