Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels was captured in a video dancing with her alleged husband Ned Nwoko, 59 at a public function.

The 20-year old actress has kept in suspense over her relationship with Nwoko, but with the video shared on Instagram by Harrysong, the public may be right that Daniels is hooked up.

The two love birds were seen in together in public for the first time at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State, Nigeria, where Ned received an Honorary Doctorate Award.

The duo were dancing to the song as the artiste sang their praises.

