The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) has re-assured residents of the state that they made the right decision by voting Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor.

The party spoke through Chief Sunny Ajose, its Deputy Chairman, at an ”Appreciation Dinner” held on Saturday night to thank the residents for voting Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat to steer affairs of the state.

The dinner was organised by some chieftains of the party including Mr Hakeem Fahm and Mr Dele Alake, a former Commissioner of Information and Strategy in the state.

Ajose described the duo as technocrats with great leadership experience, saying that they would serve the state meritoriously .

”We thank Lagos residents for voting Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat and we want to assure the people that they will fulfill their promises and meet expectations.

”Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat are tested and trusted leaders. Now that they have been given the mandate to pilot the affairs of the state, they will drive responsibly,” he said.

Ajose commended party members for their contributions to the success of the APC, and urged them to support the leaders so as to get the best from them.

In his remarks, Chief Pius Akinfulire, a former chairman of the party in the state, congratulated Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat on their electoral victory, saying that their overwhelming success reflected the confidence voters had in them.

Akinfulire particularly thanked Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a leader of the party, for his efforts toward ensuring victory for the party in both the presidential and governorship elections.

He described Tinubu as “a great political strategist and a visionary leader”, saying that his foresight had helped to entrench effective governance in the state .

The party chief expressed confidence that Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat would meet the expectations of the people, and appealed to Lagos residents to support the administration to enable it meet set goals.

