By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested the killer of Comrade Oshin Aderigbigbe, the Public Relations Officer, Joint Campus Committee (JCC), of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Aderigbigbe was stabbed by hoodlums on Friday, but died in the hospital.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, the leader of the hoodlums that attacked him, Bashiru Ahmed a.k.a Kawu , 21, of Okoko was arrested.

“He confessed to have committed the crime along with two of his friends who are now at large. The said Bashiru Ahmed who is the son of a popular traditional ruler in Okoko, is a notorious criminal who was charged to court on several occasions by the police for sundry offenses,” he said.

Elkana said he returned from prison six months ago and that he had been on the watch-list the Police.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for discreet investigation,” he said.

Elkana added that detectives had spread their tentacles on the trace of the remaining two suspects on the run.

