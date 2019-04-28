Norwich City sealed promotion to the English Premier League (EPL) with a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship in England on Saturday.

Also, Sheffield United are on the brink of joining them after a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

Norwich needed just a point to be sure of a return to the English top flight after a three-year absence.

And goals from Marco Stiepermann and Mario Vrancic were enough to secure all three, sending Norwich back to the top of the standings.

Norwich are nine points clear of Leeds United — who have two games left to play — in third.

Sheffield United are six points clear of Leeds, after goals from Scott Hogan and Jack O’Connell helped them secure a third successive win.

Sheffield United’s far superior goals difference to Leeds’ (13) means it would take a monumental turnaround to deny them a return to the Premier League after 12 years.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

