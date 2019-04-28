As the world commemorates the 2019 World Safety and Health at workplaces, the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRS) has called on employers of labour and other key stakeholders to prioritise the safety of workers.

The organisation said it could be achieved by ensuring that the work environment was safe and healthy for workers at all levels.

Mr Nwakpa Nwakpa, Head Communication and Advocacy (NRS), made this known in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that 2019 World Safety and Health at Work has its theme as “Safety and Health at the heart of the future of work’’.

Nwakpa added that the day was commemorated on April 28 annually to ensure that a safe and healthy environment for workers was respected at all levels.

He said every year people die as a result of occupational accidents and work-related diseases which results in extended absence from work which further has a huge consequence on the economy.

Nwakpa, however, said it was important to prioritise the safety of workers by ensuring the work environment was safe and by equipping the members of staff with adequate knowledge on First Aid.

“In Nigeria, the safety of workers is not taken seriously in some organisations, safety measures are not put in place and the staff are not knowledgeable on First Aid.

“Offices are also not equipped with First Aid boxes, fire extinguishers may be installed but expired, workers are not aware of what to do when accidents occur.

“The World safety at works, however, signifies things that should be put in place, precautions that should be taken, instruments that should be installed at workplaces.

“Also training that should be given to workers and an enabling environment that would make the work environment free of any hazard or danger,’’ Nwakpa said.

He stressed that the organisation has a mandate to create awareness on safety measures at work environment, train organisations, employers and employees on first aid while ensuring that workers are safe and healthy.

Nwakpa explained that the knowledge of First Aid would equip workers on how to manage bleeding, fracture, burns, suffocation, cardiac arrest, also evacuation during a fire outbreak, accidents and flood, among others.

He said the training would equip workers how to provide immediate assistance to any individual suffering from any illness or injury in order to prevent the condition from worsening before they are taken to hospital.

Nwakpa noted that NRS further encourages organisations and employers to install equipment that would mitigate the effect of disasters and risk as well as the need to develop a maintenance culture.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

