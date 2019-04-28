By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit at the weekend arrested 26 dreaded Awawa cult gang in Agege and 64 miscreants in Oshodi.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that the 26 suspected cultists were arrested during an over-night enforcement operations tagged ‘Operation Restore Sanity to Lagos’ carried out around ‘Isale-Oja’, ‘Funmilayo’, ‘ile-pako at Amoo’, ‘Orile by canal’, ‘Papa-Ashafa’, ‘Dopemu’ and ‘Old Oko-oba’ in Agege.

He said that criminal activities perpetuated by the various cult groups, particularly the dreaded ‘Awawa’ cult gang had become a serious threat to lives of residents and innocent members of the public around the area.

Egbeyemi stated that it was an eye-sore seeing these miscreants and cultists robbing, raping and freely smoking Indian hemp with under age boys and girls during day time and at night.

He disclosed that another 64 hoodlums were arrested during over-night raid around Oshodi.

The Chairman said dangerous weapons and substance suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the 64 miscreants, which include 3 female teenagers.

“These miscreants and hoodlums are those attacking/breaking motorists windscreen and disturbing innocent members of the public by dispossessing them of their valuables such as phones, wallets and jewelries around Oshodi.

“It is disheartening that most parents have abdicated their responsibility towards their children as youths are now found to be deeply involved in gangsterism”

“Honestly, most of the violent crime committed across the State were perpetrated by youths who lack parental care and joined cultism to avoid being intimidated by their peers,” he lamented.

He said that ‘Operation Restore Sanity to Lagos’ would be a continuous exercise and would be extended to every other areas known to be inhabited by these undesirable elements across the State.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu had, however, directed that all those arrested be charged to court for prosecution.

In a related development, the agency dislodged more than 1,500 illegal traders and impounded 96 motorcycles for plying restricted routes around Igando.

They were dislodged by the agency to pave ways for free-flow of traffic as there were serious complaints by residents and motorists about the newly constructed roads being taken over by activities of illegal traders.

“Strategically, this unusual and very risky trading practice has led to the death of some traders, especially those who were not quick enough to depart the scene of reckless drivers.”

Egbeyemi maintained that in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Laws, it was completely unlawful for anyone to hawk, buy or sell goods on railway tracks, road-setbacks, walk-ways and drainage alignment across the State.

