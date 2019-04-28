By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Officials of the Lagos State Police Command have raided a criminal hideouts inside Alaba Rago market, Ojo area of Lagos and arrested six suspected Indian Hemp dealers.

The suspects are: Ayomide Samuel, 21; Job Omesi, 16; Buhari Oseni, 27; Muda Haruna, 30; Obasanjo Segun, 37 and Suraju Ayuba, 28.

Recovered from the suspects were six nylons bags filled with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana on Sunday said on Saturday, at about 3.45pm on the strength of information, Police operatives from Okoko Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer raided the criminal hideouts and arrested the suspects.

He said investigation was ongoing, and that the suspects would be charged to court.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

