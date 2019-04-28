By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State government said it has arrested three persons connected with the sale of toxic cow-skin popularly known as ‘Ponmo’ in Ojo and Iba Local Government and Local Council Development Areas of the State and confiscated large amount of poisonous cow-skin.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris who disclosed this at the weekend while reviewing report of preliminary investigation and enforcement carried out on the sale of the toxic ‘Ponmo’ in the areas, stated that the three persons involved had been charged to court while samples of the confiscated ‘Ponmo’ had been sent to the NAFDAC Laboratory for suitability test analysis for human consumption.

Idris, while explaining what brought about the action stated that the attention of the State Government was drawn to the activities of traders who deal in the sales of the poisonous cow-skin at odd hours in different locations in Ojo and Iba councils.

“Preliminary investigations and suspects tracing revealed that the traders were very active in the early hours between the hours 4.00am and 6.00am at various locations such as Volkswagen bus stop, iyana Iba, Afolabi Ege Markets, all within Ojo local government and Iba local council areas of the State.

“Furthermore, a company said to be located at Ijedodo area of Iba LCDA was indicted as source of supply of this toxic Ponmo and had subsequently been put under surveillance”, Idris said.

The Commissioner, however, called on the public to be vigilant and report any suspected activities and sales of unwholesome foods and food products to environmental health officer in their nearest local government or to the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Agriculture.

He also advised the public against purchase and consumption of foods which sources were doubtful or perceived to be hazardous to human health and wellbeing.

Idris while reiterating the commitment of the State government to the protection and promotion of good health for its citizens noted that government will always do the needful to ensure that only unwholesome and healthy foods are available for consumption in the Lagos State.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

