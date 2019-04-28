Mr Jacob Pwakim, a public affairs analyst, has advised parents to promote inter-religious and inter-ethnic marriages among young Nigerians, in order to engender peaceful coexistence in the country.

Pwakim, Executive Director, Youth Initiative Against Violence and Human Right Abuse (YIAVHA), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Jos.

“Imbibing the culture of inter-marriages across religious and ethnic divides will change the perspective and narrative of things in the country; it will also curb violence and extremism.

“While we celebrate increase in inter-ethnic marriages, there is also the need to promote inter-religious marriages to promote mutual love and discourage attacks in places of worship since wives and children belong to all sides.

“The inter-religious marriages will also enable us have a balanced conversation on the need to live together, considering the mixed identities of parents.

“In the face of growing violence, especially violence caused by ethnic and religious extremism, we can use inter-marriages to change perspectives and narratives towards a peaceful Nigeria,” he opined.

Pwakim advised religiuos leaders and traditional rulers to promote such practices in their domains, so as to have virile and peaceful communities focused on progress rather than petty jealousies and deadly rivalries.

He called on Nigerians to emphasize good neighbourliness, pointing out that peace was the sole tool for growth, development and progress of any society.

