Rev Fr Chidi Obasi, Parish Priest of Health of the Sick Catholic Chaplaincy, Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, has cautioned journalists against publishing fake and sensational that could cause disaffection and crisis.

“Journalists must uphold the ethics of their profession. They should strive to publish only what they have verified and found to be credible and verifiable,” Obasi said in a sermon on Sunday.

He particularly advised newsmen to avoid “staggering, horrifying and scandalous information”, urging them to “stand out for the truth at all times”.

“Journalists, by their calling, are expected to build public trust; they must be objective, transparent and develop strong professionalism so as to make Nigeria a better society.

“They must not allow themselves to be used as instruments of fake news. They must avoid being lazy. They must investigate properly. They should scrutinise every information so as not to misinform,” he said.

The priest also called on Christians to demonstrate God’s love to another by giving succour to the needy and being merciful to those who offended them.

“God Almighty has shown love and mercy to us through his death and resurrection. We must show similar mercy to others around us,” he said.

The Ebonyi chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), held a special thanksgiving during the Sunday Service and prayed for a successful transition from the former administration to the present.

The journalists, led by the NUJ Chairman in the state, Mr Tony Nwizi, also prayed to God to give Nigeria leaders the wisdom to do the right thing at all times.

