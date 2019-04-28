Mr Bulus Dabit, Director, Plateau office of the National Orientation Agency(NOA), has identified drug and substances abuse as the major driver of sins among youths in the society.

The Director stated this in Jos, during the Sunday Service of Nazareth Baptist Church.

“Drug and substance abuse propel the sinful nature of man to perpetrate all manners of evil, including economic and social crimes.

“Such social crimes have continued to undermine the peace, progress and development of the country,” he said, adding that the Church had a major responsibility to address the menace through its messages and other fellowship programmes.

“The Church must re-strategise its messages to tackle the menace of drugs and substance abuse and its negative impact on the socio-economic and political life of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“When society is free from drug and substance abuse, Church members will become more productive and accountable. They will become assets to the society,” he said.

Dabit urged youths to desist from acts that could endanger their future and commended them for organising enlightenment programmes aimed at making them assets to the society.

“I commend the youths in Tudun-Wada and Angwan-Rukuba communities for organising programmes to fight drug abuse. I want their colleagues in other communities to do same,” he said.

In her remarks, Prof. Jane Ande, wife of the Pastor, urged victims of drug abuse to submit themselves for counselling so as to avoid its devastating consequences.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

