Ever since he was mobbed by a huge crowd at the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, Zaria, Kaduna State, controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has turned a ‘gospel’ preacher.

Melaye took to his Instagram page on Sunday to encourage Nigerians to put their trust in God as he had conquered when he trusted Him.

Melaye quoted from John 16:33, which said: “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”

He also went on to prophesy, saying that “no one makes a lock without a key. God shall provide immediate solutions to all your challenges. You will continue to make steady progress without unnecessary stress and delay.

“Life shall continue to favour you at all times. You will continue to enjoy a perfect health system.”

