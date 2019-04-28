The Nigerian Navy (NN) on Sunday said its operatives had arrested a total of 19 impostors in the First Quarter of 2019.

Navy spokesman, Commodore Suleman Dahun, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

A breakdown of those arrested criminals given by the spokesman showed that 13 were arrested in Calabar/Ikang area; 5 in Yenogoa/Port Harcourt area and 1 in Lagos area.

Dahun said: ” Typically, these criminals were arrested either in possession of fake Navy ID Card or dressed in Navy uniforms (Camouflage or Blue Rig).”

He warned that wearing and illegal possession of military accouterments is unlawful and punishable under the Nigerian Criminal Code.

” For the avoidance of doubt, the NN wishes to inform the general public that wearing and illegal possession of military accouterments is unlawful and punishable under Section 109, 110 and 251 of Nigerian Criminal Code.

He advised members of the public not to patronise such unscrupulous individuals in any engagement.

” The general public is also advised to report to the nearest Naval, Army, Air Force or Police unit any suspicious individual wearing a naval uniform and engaging in non-military or naval duties,” he said

