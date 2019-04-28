Rev. Fr. Hosea Tanko, a Catholic cleric in Nasarawa State, has admonished Nigerians to always give thanks to God in all situations of life for His blessings and favour in our lives.

Tanko, an Assistant Parish Priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Akwanga, made the call on Sunday at Ezhiba, Akun Development Area, at a dedication mass of a baby boy born to the family of MrmGodspower Kuje, a Senior Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The clergyman said that it was good to thank God always and no matter the situation.

“Let’s continue to give thanks to God no matter our situation because as we thank God and continue to pray, He will roll away our challenges and He will also bless us more, and the nation will be better.

“It is good to say thank you to the Lord and to sing praises to God who is above all gods no matter the situation one finds himself because there is no alternative to God.

“In thanking God, we are making our requests known to Him and God will surely come to the aid of the people and the country at large if we give thanks to Him,” he said.

The man of God also called on Nigerians to be just, kind and humble in all their activities in order to inherit the kingdom of God, adding that God is always happy with those that were just to others.

The cleric urged the congregation to live exemplary live styles by shunning all negative tendencies in the society, adding that it is only righteousness that can exalt a nation.

Earlier, Kuje had at the occasion given thanks to God for blessing him with two children, Godswill and Godspower, as well as for God’s protection over his family.

The NAN correspondent said that God had been protecting his life, hence the need for the Thanksgiving.

Among those who attended the occasion were Mrs Mary Enwongulu, the Nasarawa State Commissioner for Women Affairs; Mr Jacob Kudu, the 2019 African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for Nassarawa Eggon East constituency; and Mr Monday Nanza, the former Administrator, Akun Development Area of the State.

Others were Mr Andrew Affi, a former Permanent Secretary in the state; Mr Makka Nanga, the District Head of Wakama; Mr Paul Angbre, the Village Head of Ezhiba; and Mr Jibrin Gwamna, Press Secretary to Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker, journalists and well-wishers.

