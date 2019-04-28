The Young Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have won the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tanzania after defeating the Syli Cadets of Guinea 5-3 on penalties.
The encounter played on Sunday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, moved into penalties following a goalless outcome in regulation time.
The Guineans had defeated Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets 10-9 on penalties in the semifinals, while Cameroon defeated Angola.
It is Cameroon’s second time of winning the AFCON U-17 trophy.
Congratulations 🙌 to Cameroon @FecafootOfficie 🇨🇲 champions of #TotalAFCONU17 pic.twitter.com/bBJ5sC0MbD
— CAF (@CAF_Online) April 28, 2019
