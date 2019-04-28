The Young Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have won the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tanzania after defeating the Syli Cadets of Guinea 5-3 on penalties.

The encounter played on Sunday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, moved into penalties following a goalless outcome in regulation time.

The Guineans had defeated Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets 10-9 on penalties in the semifinals, while Cameroon defeated Angola.

It is Cameroon’s second time of winning the AFCON U-17 trophy.

