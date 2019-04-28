By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested six suspected cultists in connection with the murder of four people in Ajah area of Lagos recently.

The suspects are: Babatunde Wasiu, 30; Bolaji Elijah, 25; Joseph Timothy, 32; Bolaji Olayiwola, 22; Saheed Lateef, 22 and Julius Augele, 20.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, the suspects were arrested on Saturday at about 10.30am by Police operatives attached to Area J Command, Lagos.

He disclosed that the suspects were arrested in connection with the clash between Eye and Aiye cult groups, which occurred on April 14, 2019 at General Paint, Ajah.

“The clash left four Aiye cultists dead. The axes and jack knives which they used during the clash were recovered from them. Four suspects were earlier arrested and charged to court in connection with the incident, bringing the number of suspects arrested to ten.

“Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department CID, Panti is investigating the case. Suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.

