Officials of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man who stabbed his colleague to death during a fight at a drinking joint in Agege area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana disclosed that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 2.45pm.

He said the Dopemu Police Station received a distress call that some persons engaged themselves in a fight at a drinking joint along Ogunbambi Street, Agege.

Elkana stated that a team of policemen from Dopemu Police Station was drafted to the scene to restore order.

Hesaid preliminary investigation carried out revealed that one Bukola Oluwaseun, 37, of Adeyola Street Dopemu was stabbed on the neck with a bottle by one Sunday Isiah, 42, of No. 20 Olufeso Street Dopemu.

“The victim died on the way to hospital and his corpse was deposited at the Mortuary for post-mortem examination. The suspect is arrested by the Police. Investigation is ongoing. Case will be charged to Court,” he said.

