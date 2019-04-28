Alex Asogwa (a.k.a Alex Unusual) has expressed concerns over the rampant cases of bullying, especially among children, urging victims to speak out.

Alex Unusual spoke at an interactive session with children at the Akada Children’s Book (ACBF) Festival with the theme ‘Stop that bully’ on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organized by Clever Clogs Books in collaboration with the British Council.

She said, “Some people bully others because they are insecure. Learn to stand up for yourself, no one is bigger than you are.

“Report to the nearest elderly person when you find out someone is being bullied.

The model/dancer also advised the children that “If you work hard at things you do, you will be where you want to be”.

Also, Mrs Bunmi Aboderin-Talabi, convener of the event said the aim of the ACBF is to spark and sustain a healthy literary lifestyle from childhood and encourage literary creativity in Nigeria.

The highlight of the session was a composition of anti-bully song by Alex Unusual, to help the children learn better and speak out against any form of bullying.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

