Evans Industries Ltd on Saturday introduced Nigeria’s first anti-mosquito Meditol Medicated Soap, to reduce increased malaria cases in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Evans Industries Ltd in partnership with Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd organised a walk to commemorate the World Malaria Day 2019 held every April 25.

According to a 2018 WHO report, Nigeria ranked among five countries with high malaria cases of 25 per cent of the 219 million cases of malaria globally.

The report also showed that Africa accounted for a high share of malaria burden with 92 per cent malaria cases and 93 per cent malaria deaths.

Mr Joseph Okonkwo, a Director in Evans Industries Ltd described the theme of the 2019 World Malaria Day: “Zero Malaria Starts with Me’’ as apt, stressing the need for proactive measures to stern malaria cases in the country.

Okonkwo told NAN on the side-lines of the walk that malaria was preventable since it was caused by an agent that could be kept off.

“The walk is to create awareness of our people on the issue of malaria. Malaria has been a very pandemic disease, I will say, for the tropics and we are in the tropics.

“It is preventable since mosquito is the agent of malaria; we want to keep malaria away from ourselves. So, that is the awareness we are creating. The anchor product is the Meditol medicated anti-bactaria soap.

“It has the anti-mosquito properties. When we bath with it, we keep mosquito away from ourselves,’’ he said.

Okonkwo, who expressed excitement at the turnout of people at the event, said it showed Nigerians were ready to fight malaria from its root cause and prevent unwarranted deaths.

He advised Nigerians to keep their environments clean by disinfecting, use of insecticides and not allowing stagnant water to bred mosquitos.

Also, Dr Stella Okoli, Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said that the walk was necessitated by the need to create an avenue to reach out to Nigerians.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

