By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Motivational speaker and Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi has shown other ministers of the gospel how to take time off a busy schedule to make their angels happy.

Pastor Adeyemi has taken to his Instagram page, posting a picture of him with his lovely wife, Nike on a date outside the country.

According to Adeyemi, if one did not rest willingly, that person might soon be laid to rest.

This, he said, informed his decision to chill with his babe, but he refused to tell the location of the date with his wife, but a closer look at the picture showed that the sweet date took place outside the shore of Nigeria.

In his words: “If you don’t rest willingly, you may soon be laid to rest. Going to chill with my babe. Don’t ask me where.”

