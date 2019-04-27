President Muhammadu Buhari has again expressed deep sorrow over the death of members of the Boys and Girls Brigade in Gombe State at their funeral today.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday night, said Buhari made his feelings known in a message to the families and friends of the victims at their funeral on Saturday.

Nine of the youths being buried were killed following a dispute between members of the brigade and a security operative while on a procession to mark Easter.

Buhari said that his heart was filled with the pain that the families of the victims were facing as they buried these promising youngsters.

He, however, urged them to be consoled by the fact the “entire nation is with you as experience this sad, indescribable loss.

”May the Almighty God comfort you at this difficult time”.

The presidential aide also quoted the President as expressing shock over the reported tensions in the state capital which had led to the imposition of a curfew by the local authorities.

Buhari, therefore, directed ”security agencies in the state to ensure that vigilance is maintained”.

