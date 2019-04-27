The Police in Anambra have arrested one Ikechukwu Emilie who allegedly participated in the kidnap and murder of 86 year-old Chief James Iloanyusi, father of Ex-Super Eagles player, Chikelu Iloanyausi.

Mr Haruna Mohammadu, Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) disclosed this to newsmen in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

Mohammadu, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the suspect was arrested at his hideout in Anaku, Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state.

The PPRO noted that the suspect escaped arrest in 2014 when he jumped down from Phix Hotel Abagana , a three storey building with handcuffs on.

The police further said the suspect had been elusive since then while still terrorising Anaku and Otoucha axis of the state.

“At about 1:30pm, following credible intelligence, Police detectives attached to the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the suspect Ikechukwu Emlilie, aged 30, in his hideout at Anaku in Anyamelum LGA of Anambra State’’, he said.

He explained that police had commenced full investigation and that effort is being intensified to apprehend other accomplices in order to bring them to Justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chief Iloenyosi was kidnapped on Nov. 25, 2013 on his way to mass and was found dead after the family paid ransom to the alleged kidnappers.

