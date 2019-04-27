29 year old model Sabrina Dhowre has officially tied the knots with 46 year old English actor, producer and director Idris Elba.

The couple were engaged in February 2018 ahead of the screening of his film Yardie at Rio cinema and married in the presence of close family and friends on Friday, April 26, 2019.

The duo had a lavish three day wedding which held in Morocco after the couple exchanged their vows at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh .

See the bride’s custom dresses by Vera Wang and the groom’s suit by Ozwald Boateng on their wedding day below. This is Elba’s 3rd marriage.

