The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Secretariat says it has concluded arrangements for an induction programme for newly-elected and returning governors.

In a statement issued by Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Head, Media and Public Affairs, NGF, on Saturday in Abuja, said the induction programme would hold between April 28 and May 2.

Bello-Barkindo said that the initiative was aimed at supporting incoming governors to develop key governance and management skills that would enable them transition from campaigning to managing the processes of governance.

A similar induction took place in 2011.

He said that the objectives of the induction also included preparing the governors for the task of building bridges for effective leadership.

“Deepening the knowledge and skills of governors on the principles of governance and shaping their disposition and outlook to aligning with their work and motivation levels.

“Creating a platform that will enable governors to fully understand the philosophies, responsibilities, organisation, and cultural values, along with key processes of governance.

“Creating an opportunity for peer learning, promotion of global best practices and networking with national and global leaders.

“Exposing governors to relevant contemporary national priorities in critical sectors of the economy and driving consensus on opportunities to achieving desired outcomes,” he said.

Bello-Barkindo said that the programme, expected to be multilayered and interactive, would feature plenary presentations and discussions by key stakeholders with diverse experiences.

“This is aimed at generating conversation among the newly elected governors, respected national and international leaders, heads of national institutions and development partners, among others,” the spokesman said.

According to him, others expected to participate in the programme include current and past governors of Nigeria and the U.S., in order to afford participants to network with national and global leaders.

“It is expected that all the governors, at the end of their induction, will have their knowledge and skills honed on the nuances of governance to better equip them to hit the ground running.

“All governors would have established relationships with national and global leaders and have a better understanding of the tools and opportunities available to achieving their vision and their priorities,” he said.

He said that the NGF found it imperative to highlight the task before governors and support them to creating a workable framework that would aid them to achieving a smooth transition into their new administrations.

A new addition to the programme, according to Bello-Barkindo, is a day summit for the governors’ spouses, designed to be an introduction to public life for the partners of newly elected and existing governors.

He also explained said that the one-day summit was designed to build the capacity of the governors’ spouses to develop and utilise their platforms to tackle critical issues affecting their states, with specific focus on social intervention.

“It is expected that this event will bring about an avenue to discuss how the activities of the governors’ spouses can best compliment the roles of the governors in promoting good governance at the sub-national level.

“This summit is also envisaged to harness and promote best practices in the execution of pet projects,” Bello-Barkindo added.

