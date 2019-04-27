Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, President of Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), an NGO, on Saturday said that President Muhammadu Buhari was a man of his words for having signed the minimum wage law.

Nnnam told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the President had demonstrated his passion for Nigerian workers.

He said that the minimum wage law was a great motivation for Nigeria’s labour force aimed at engendering a viable economy.

“Nigerians now have seen that Buhari has a vision for a prosperous Nigeria.

“It is now left for workers to be more dedicated to duty which will go a long way in rebuilding Nigeria’s economy,” Nnam told NAN.

The ILDC boss congratulated workers on their fiscal promotion, urging them to be patriotic.

He also commended the APC-led Federal Government for opening employment opportunities in some of the government agencies and parastatals.

Nnam said that the Federal Government had shown great interest in jobs creation and youth empowerment with the unprecedented recruitment by NNPC.

According to him, insecurity in the country certainly will be reduced with the recent employment of officers by FRSC and Immigration.

Nnam reiterated the commitment of his organisation in the promotion of good governance in the country, urging Nigerians to always support good government’s policies.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on April 18 signed the new minimum wage of N30, 000 into law.

