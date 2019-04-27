Actor Idris Elba has tied the nuptial knots again for the third time in a ceremony spanning three days in Marrakesh Morocco.

Idris new wife is 29 year-old Sabrina Dhowre, whom he met two years ago in her home country of Canada. Both became acquainted on the set of the drama film The Mountain Between Us. They got engaged last year.

Idris was once married to Hanne Norgaard, with whom he shares daughter Isan, 17

He then married Sonya Nicole Hamlin, whom he divorced just four months later. Idris also shares a five-year-old son with ex Naiyana Garth.

The new couple looked smitten as they exchanged vows at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh on Friday, the Daily Mail reported.

Sabrina, 29, opted for two exquisite dresses by Vera Wang for her big day – a bardot style gown for the ceremony and a pearl embroidered number for the reception – while Idris, 46, looked dapper in a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.

Idris had ruled out a third marriage in an interview with Essence Magazine two years ago. ‘Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so. Yeah, I don’t think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.’

It was the same year he fell in love again, while making a film on falling in love.

