Team Nigeria on Friday suffered defeat against Egypt in the female semi-finals of the ongoing African Nations Beach Volleyball Senior Men and Women Championships in Abuja.

Team Nigeria’s pair beat Farida El Askalany and Faida Doal Ghoab.

Speaking later, Ahmed Abdallah, Egypt’s coach, said he was happy they won the semi-final game.

“It was a tough match, as meeting Nigeria in the semi-final was a crucial game, Nigeria’s team have a good set of players.

“We will play our final match tomorrow (Saturday) against Mauritius. We will work hard to win the final match.

“Our target now is to take the first position in this competition, so that we will participate in the World Cup in Germany,” he said.

The coach of Team Nigeria, Francis Impish, said his players tried their best even though they lost the semi-final match.

“Our counterparts from Egypt are more experienced than my players.

“The Egyptian players have participated in two Olympic games and my players have not participated in a great event of such.

“My players are just new players that we are building for the future and greater competitions.

“We will work on that to win our third place match tomorrow, “he said.

In the male competition, Nigeria’s Goodluck Anyasodike and Godwin Shekaru lost to Team South Africa’s pair of Leo Williams and Grant Goldschmich 12-21, 15-21 to end the game 0-2.

The captain of Team South Africa, Leo Williams, said they were happy to win the placement match against hosts Nigeria.

” I think it is nothing else. We are happy we beat our opponents Nigeria to win the match. We are now sixth position at the continental level.

“It was unfortunate for us to end the game at this stage. Our target was to play the final match.

“But we will go back home and prepare for other competitions,” he said.

The coach of Team Nigeria, Francis Imoudu, said it would have been a miracle if his players had defeated South Africa.

“The South African players are more experienced than my players and they just came from Qatar for a competition.

“So my opponents have everything it takes to win this match. I need to praise my players because they did well in the competition.

“We are now sixth in Africa. Before the competition, we were ranked 9th at the continental level,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the male semi-final matches, Rwanda beat Sierra Leone 2-1 in the first semi-final while Morocco beat Mozambique 2-0 in the second semi-final.

In the female competition, Mauritius beat Rwanda 2-1 in first match while in the second semi-final Egypt beat Nigeria 2-0.

The championships which started on Sunday at the Jabi Lake will end this Sunday.

NAN also reports that the tournament is being hosted by the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) in conjunction with the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB).

