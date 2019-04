BBNaija former housemate who just turned 30, Bamike Olawunmi popularly known as Bam Bam is the official brand influencer for Oppo Nigeria – a smartphone company.

The excited entrepreneur and actor wrote:

I’m delighted to be onboard as the brand influencer in the introduction of OPPO officially to the Nigerian market, the press conference was super amazing as I got to connect with amazing tech specialists, I love my partnership with @opponigeria, can you tell?

