The Watermelon Sellers Association at Marma Market in Kirikasamma Council Area of Jigawa, has called on the council to relocate an abattoir at the market premises to the outskirts of the community.

Alhaji Aliyu Makama, the chairman of the association, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Marma, that the call was necessary for hygienic reasons.

Makama said “butchery and fruits business are incompatible”.

“ The choking smell emitted by animals’ blood and faeces that litter the abattoir section of this market is a matter of concern to us and our customers.

“ Since 1999, we have logged over 10 complaints to the council about this problem, but they did nothing about it.

‘Even as government generates over N50,000 daily as revenue from watermelon and onions sellers in the market.

“ There is an urgent need to move the abattoir away from this market because watermelon is a fruit that you can just wash it and start eating,” he said.

When contacted, the council’s spokesman, Alhaji Sanusi Doro, said plans were on to relocate the abattoir to the outskirt of Marma as soon as a land and funds were available.

“ Relocating the abattoir to a more decent place has always been a priority to this administration.

“ However, for now, the council’s chairman, Alhaji Salisu Garba, has directed that a soakaway be built to drain the waste and fence be constructed to separate the abattoir from the watermelons section.

“ As soon as funds are available, we will move the abattoir,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

