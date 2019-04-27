The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) says another Nigerian, Mr Tony Elochukwu from Nnobi, Anambra State, South-East of Nigeria has been killed by an unidentified gunman in South Africa.

The President of NICASA, Prince Ben Okoli, said this in a letter sent to the Consular General, Nigerian Consulate in Johanesburg.

Three Nigerians had been killed between April 6 and April 9 at different locations in the country.

In the letter, obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday, Okoli decried the death and continued killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

“We received yet again the sad news of the death of another Nigerian in Witbank Mpumalanga province.

“Mr Tony Elochukwu from Nnobi, Anambra State was shot twice in the head by an unidentified Nigerian gunman on April 24 at around 2:45pm,” he said.`

Okoli said that a lone Nigerian man walked to some Nigerians at a restaurant and inquired from them where to get some weed to smoke.

He said those standing, however, told him that they did not know where since they do not smoke.

Okoli said the man then pulled out his gun and shot Elochukwu on the head and sped off in a car parked down the street.

He added that a case of murder had been opened at the police station by NICASA Chairman in Mpumalanga, Mr Obeji Chukwuma.

“This look like another case of Nigeria killing themselves. This ugly trend of Nigerians killed by fellow Nigerians is on the increase and is disturbing to our community.

“NICASA is deeply worried over the death and continued killings of our citizens in South Africa.

“People are worried and scared, since none of the perpetrators had been arrested or charged over it,” he said.

He appealed to the consulate to pressure the South African police to pursue the case of death of any Nigerian with seriousness.

“The South African police must stop attempting to encourage this killings by lack of investigation and prosecution with aim of bringing to justice every criminal involved in these heinous crimes,” he said.

The Consul General, Nigerian Consulate Johannesburg, Mr Godwin Adama, had condemned the killing of Nigerians at different locations in the country.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

