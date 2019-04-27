The Body of Bauchi Lawyers of Conscience (BOBOLAC) has submitted 60 names of legal practitioners to defend the state’s governor-elect, Sen. Bala Muhammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the election petition tribunal.

Mr Shipi Rabo disclosed this on Saturday in Bauchi at a press cconference by the group, which is made up of indigenous lawyers from the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group of lawyers had previously promised to freely offer services of 50 legal practitioners willing to defend the governor-elect at the tribunal.

The tribunal sitting will commence on Monday, April 29.

Rabo said “This is in keeping with BOBOLAC’s promise to mobilise indigenous lawyers for the defence of the mandate of the governor-elect of Bauchi state, His excellency, Sen. Bala Muhammed at the election petition tribunal.

“We have formally submitted the list of 60 lawyers who have signed up and given their commitment for this selfless service.

“Therefore, ahead of the tribunal’s sitting slated for Monday 29th April 2019, the mood in BOBOLAC is that we are ready as well as highly motivated for the challenge.”

He, however, explained that the reason behind their unwavering support for the gov-elect was a matter of obeying the dictates of their conscience.

“The reason behind our support for the gov-elect is a matter of obeying the dictates of our conscience in consonance with the observation of Mr. Alexander Williams.

“Mr Williams was the first indigenous lawyer in Nigeria who said that the primary role and duty of a lawyer is that he lives for the welfare and progress of his society.

“As such, the idea of BOBOLAC’s support for the gov-elect is in answer to the needs of our people and a matter of concern for their future,” he said.

