By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Hip-hop artiste, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba has celebrated her daughter as she clocks 13 years on Saturday.

2baba took to his official Instagram page, with a photo of her lovely daughter to shower encomium on her.

Calling her little princess, 2baba prayed for her daughter and that God should always shine a bright light in her path.

“OMG !!!!! like play, like play, my little princess is 13 today. I’m so proud of this young woman right here. May the Almighty always shine a bright light in your path.

“As u are a blessing 2 us, so shall blessings follow you forever. Happy super 13 my princess EHI. love you. Special turn-up for you today,” he eulogised.

