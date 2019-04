Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye is at it again. This time, he sang a new song during an event by Comedian, AY, to entertain his audience in Lagos.

Funny AY, had taken the microphone to where Melaye was sitting and asked him to sing one of his songs.

After some hesitation, Melaye sang a song, titled: “Ajekun Iya.”

Watch the video here:

