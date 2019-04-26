Adeshina Michael

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar, has been banned from participating in three European matches after insulting the referees who officiated his club’s exit to Manchester United at the rounds-of-16 of the UEFA Champions League in March.

It could be recalled that Neymar lashed out at referee Damir Skomina after he adjudged Presnel Kimpembe to have handled the ball in the area, after consulting Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

Marcus Rashford went on to score the penalty to make the result 3-1 in favour of Manchester United.

Neymar further took to his social media page and wrote: “This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR.

“There is no penalty.

“How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go f**k yourselves!.”

The UEFA Disciplinary Committee’s ruling means Neymar will miss three of the matches in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League next season.

