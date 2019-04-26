By Kehinde Akinfenwa

Since 1999, the problem of public security is perhaps the most eminent challenge to Nigeria’s democracy. Following years of military incarceration and civil uprising, the nation has been confronted with the challenge of reviving and rebuilding its depleted civil institutions as lack of viable security structure has given rise to huge range of criminal activities.

The primary institution in the front line of combating these challenges is the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) which according to the constitution has exclusive jurisdiction to protect lives and properties by fighting crime and maintaining law and order. But regrettably, of all public institutions whose record of ineptitude is prominent across the country, the Nigeria Police Force remains a customary point of reference. There is no crime that is alien to the police force, from extortion to rape to murder to kidnapping, to conspiracy; they are never far away from any atrocities one can think of. An average police officer is perceived more as a merchant of oppression than the protector of law and order with penchant to commit crime than to prevent it. Pitifully, these uncivilized demeanours are well acknowledged even within the force fraternity.

Upon assuming command in February 2012, the former Inspector General, Mohammed D. Abubakar, sordidly affirmed thus: “The Nigeria Police Force has fallen to its lowest level and has, indeed, become a subject of ridicule within the law enforcement community and among members of the enlarged public. Police duties have become commercialized. Our men are deployed to rich individuals and corporate entities such that we lack manpower to provide security for the common man. Our investigations departments cannot equitably handle matters unless those involved have money to part with. Complainants suddenly become suspects at different investigation levels following spurious petitions filed with the connivance of police officers. Our police stations, State CID and operations offices have become business centres and collection points for rendering returns from all kinds of Squads and Teams set up for the benefit of superior officers. Our Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) have become killer teams, engaging in deals for land speculators and debt collection. Toll stations in the name of check-points adorn our highways with policemen shamelessly collecting money from motorists in the full glare of the public.”

Sadly, all these unruly acts have witnessed an upward trajectory in recent years. According to Segun Adeniyi, what we have now are assassins in police uniform who are passionate to dispense bullets on innocent citizens. The quantum of impunity that exudes in the policing system is capable of instigating civil revolt as such dastardly experiences are becoming unbearable. It is rather disheartening that the force has plummeted from being one of the pillars of grace and service to a cathedral of dishonesty as it is fast becoming a citadel of illegality and institutional dissipation.

However, we will be hallucinating not to admit that this perplexing situation is the product of the infirmity in our nation. The endemic maladministration in governance has been a springboard to the menace of this institution. Criminogenic problems like unemployment, poor education and ethnic tensions have significant implications for social disorder and crime as the force struggles to contend with the realities of the emerging security challenges. It is absurd that a 21st century police force is still battling with mundane challenges of improper training and skills, inadequate work force, lack of modern gadgets, political intrusion, poor working conditions, incompetence,poor remuneration, to mention a few.

In this worsening economic condition, the reality is that Nigerians are becoming more desperate to survive. The vast rate of armed muggings, burglaries, homicide, road-block robberies and armed break-ins, local and international swindles, kidnapping, terrorism, hooliganism, militancy, drug peddling and the likes are the outgrowth of our unconscious society. Lamentably, however, the security structure of the country is a shadow of itself; the police institution presently can never ensure effective security as it commands only about 371,800 official personnel out of which over 70 percent are providing personal security for prominent individuals. In a nation whose estimated population stands above 190 million with its incumbent socio-economic and cultural problems, having an underfunded, ill-equipped and understaffed policing system is already an infatuation to lawless society.

Globally, the potent parameters used to assess the proficiency and effectiveness of any police force is to consider its ability to fight crime, resources at its disposal, equipment and apparatus available to it in the discharge of its duties, fewest shots fired by them in a year and fewest persons beaten, shot and killed, strides taken in public protection and its efforts towards the protection of vulnerable persons.

The Nigerian Police Force is in dire need of fundamental reforms where its operational and intelligent structure will be engaged in contemporary discourse. Policing is today a multi-faceted phenomenon where the responsibility of the state and the right of citizenry are effectively managed. This has brought about an instigating shift from the traditional model of law enforcing to crime preventing and community safety in order to play a key part in the renewal of social democratic level.

Referencing the Police Reform Bill which has just passed second reading in the National Assembly, modernizing the institution towards aligning with global practice is a logical step in the rebuilding process. But for it not to be a mere cosmetic proposition, there is compelling need to address the organic disorder that is abetting the viscous abuse that has characterized the law enforcement agency. The police force is a service to humanity but the sordid reality in this part of the world is that many of those individuals adorning our force attire have taken up the responsibility by default, thereby lacking the right attitude and the needed character that dignifies the profession worldwide.

Therefore, the nucleus of the proposed reforms should be on recharging the rectitude of policing system by calling to the fore the patriotic value and heroic human quality that must always secrete from adorning the police uniform. In ensuring the system is amenable to 21st century codes of policing; officers must be trained to think beyond the gun-belt in their attempt to build a crime-free society. Building an affable and emblazon policing system requires ardent involvement of every sector of the society because public security is a symbiotic project that promotes socio-economic development. Hence, as individuals, organizations, groups, communities we must establish a participatory platform on social security through which we can hold the police force accountable for their action against the society.That patriotic, responsible, selfless, incorruptible, committed and courageous police officer we all desire is an invention of shared responsibility. God bless Nigeria

Akinfenwa is of the Ministry of Information & Strategy, Alausa, Ikeja

