RnB singer, songwriter and entrepreneur, Timi Dakolo is in Dubai for vacation with his wife, Busola Dakolo and their three kids.

The 38-year old father of three decided to ask his children, Hallel, Zoe, and Alexander Dakolo what they hated most about him and you’ll be shocked at their revelation.

Dakolo emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007 and married his sweetheart Busola in 2012.

SO THIS MORNING WHILE ENJOYING OUR BREAKFAST I ASKED MY CHILDREN WHAT THEY DON’T LIKE ABOUT ME OR THINGS I DO THAT THEY DONT LIKE.

1.Hallel- DADDY YOU SHOUT TOO MUCH AND I GO LIKE HOW? DONT RUN ON THE STAIRS, DROP MY PHONE NOW, TURN OFF THAT TV NOW. RESPECT YOUR BROTHER HALLEL, THIS IS MY HOUSE HALLEL, THIS IS MY HOUSE. TURN OFF THAT TV OR I WILL DISCONNECT THE TV. HALLEL THOSE ARE NOT REAL TEARS LEAVE MY ROOM O.

ALEXANDER: YOU ARE TOO HARSH ON ME,YOU STILL WONT LET ME PLAY PS4 EVEN IF I HAVE NOTHING TO DO, YOU ALWAYS SHOUT RESPECT YOUR SISTERS EVEN IF THEY LOOK FOR MY TROUBLE A LOT. WHEN WE DO OUR FAMILY MEETING YOU TALK A LOT, YOU KEEP REPEATING THE SAME THING AND WE ARE CHILDREN WE JUST WANT TO PLAY AND WATCH TV BUT YOU DON’T LET US. YOU BOUGHT IPADS FOR US BUT YOU ALWAYS HIDE IT.

ZOE – YOU DONT LET ME WEAR WHAT I WANT, YOU ALWAYS SAY THAT IS FOR OUTING, YOU NEVER LET ME SLEEP IN YOUR ROOM BUT YOU CALL ME BABY OF THE HOUSE AND YOU LIE DADDY YOU WILL SAY WILL COME BACK SOON BUT YOU DON’T COME BACK SOON AND YOU TRAVEL A LOT. YOU SAY I HAVE MONEY IN THE BANK BUT WHEN I SAY I WANT MORE CLOTHES YOU SAY NO MONEY ZOE.

MY PEOPLE,WHAT IS MY CRIME?!

