For the full potential of the sporting and associated industries to be realised, countries must put in place adequate, responsive, and effective legal frameworks for the protection, administration and enforcement of rights.

The Director-General, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Mr John Asein, stated this in Abuja, in his goodwill message to mark the 2019 World Intellectual Property Day.

He noted that the Federal Executive Council recently approved a Draft Copy Bill

Government “that is forward-looking and better suited for the digital environment“.

According to him, the move is also a government response to the need to modernise its copyright system and better-emerging challenges.

The director-general said NCC joined in marking the day because Nigeria occupied a unique place in the world of sports, given its exploits and remarkable success in various sporting events.

He paid tribute to talented youths, men and women whose sporting talents, particularly in football, boxing, weightlifting, and athletes continued to bring laurels and honour to the country.

“Across national boundaries, the universal value of sports in today’s world is phenomenal.

“It has become a multi-billion–dollar global industry that creates employment attracts investment and contributes to the growth of a whole chain of dependent industries.

“Business relationships built on intellectual property rights help to secure the economic value of sports, “ he said.

He said the day was set aside by member states of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to raise global awareness on the importance of Intellectual property (IP).

Asein said the theme of the event, ‘Reach for Gold: IP and Sports“, was chosen to take a closer look inside the world of sports, the creative and innovative elements that sustained them.

He said it was also on how intellectual property could continue to improve the future of sports.

Asein said the industry created employment, attracts investment and contribute to the growth of a whole chain of dependent industries.

”It is estimated that intellectual property lies at the heart of the commercial exploitation of sports, contributing substantially to the growth of a community of players, fans whose net worth over 300 billion dollars.

”The use of intellectual property rights, through branding, merchandising, licensing of live broadcast and transmission of sporting events represents significant streams of income in the sports sector.

He called on all stakeholders to continue to support the government in its determination to build a functional copyright system, that would deliver the expected dividends to right owners.

