Intense sporadic shootings rend the air on Friday at Ofada area of Ogun State as men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, engage land grabbers in a heated battle.

Many people ran helter and skelter as the shootings began on Friday morning and lasted for hours as people did not know what was happening.

PM News gathered that SARS were deployed to the area to engage land grabbers, popularly known as ‘Omo Onile’ in a suspected land dispute.

Both parties were said to have exchanged gunfire.

Residents in the area were forced to remain indoor to avoid being caught in the shooting.

A resident of the area, who craved anonymity told our reporters that the crisis started on Thursday night and that he could not leave his house for work on Friday for fear of being caught in the fierce battle.

Shop owners at Ofada hurriedly shut their shops and ran away.

Palpable fear has gripped residents of the area as a result of the crisis that has lasted for two days.

