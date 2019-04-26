The Sandamu Local Government in Katsina State has disbursed N1 million to 55 indigent students to encourage them to complete their studies, according to Alhaji Sani Jarkuka, its chairman.

Jarkuka on Friday in Sandamu that the gesture was to assist students from poor families, who were finding it difficult to cope in view of the hard times.

He said that most of the beneficiaries were students of the College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Daura.

“The scholarship is to enable them settle their tuition and registration fees so as to avoid distractions that will affect their academic performances,” he said.

He cautioned the beneficiaries against diverting the money, urging them to focus on making good grades so as to become assets to the society on graduation.

The chairman promised to do even more toward improving the standard of education in the area, pointing out that no amount was too much for that crucial task.

“Education is the best foundation for a meaningful life. It is the bedrock for the socio-economic development of humanity. No investment in that direction will be too much,” he said.

Some students deployed the scholarship into paying tuition fees, while others said that they would use it to complete their academic research projects.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

