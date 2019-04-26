The Plateau Command of the Federal Road safety Corps (FRSC), on Thursday organised a training on road safety education for primary school teachers across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

Declaring the training open in Jos, Mrs. Pat Emeordi, the FRSC sector commander in Plateau, said that the training was apt as safety was everyone’s business.

Emeordi, who underscored the importance of the exercise, said that it aimed at equipping primary school teachers with the basic knowledge of road safety.

She explained that the trainees would, in turn, extend the knowledge gained to the pupils in the various primary schools across the state.

“This training is not only timely, but an opportunity to sensitise these tutors who will, in turn, teach the primary school pupils on road safety.

“This exercise will avail participants the opportunity to understand the rudiments and the basics of safety on our roads; we believe that this will reduce the rate of accidents on our highways.

“Road safety is everyone’s business; what we are doing here today, if taken seriously, will enable an accident free future for our children, particularly if lessons learned trickle down to the pupils at the primary schools level,” she said.

The sector commander urged participants to pay maximum attention during the exercise, adding that no knowledge was a waste.

Earlier, Prof. Mathew Sule, Chairman, Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), had commended the FRSC for organising the training to promote road safety education in primary schools.

