Mr Abdullahi Adeka, Chairman, Nasarawa State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has lost his re-election bid.

Adeka, in the election held on Thursday in Lafia, lost his seat to the union’s Auditor, Mr Yusuf Iya.

The results of the election announced by Mrs Mercy Okezie, Vice-President of the NLC, who was the returning officer, indicated that Iya scored 194 votes to floor his former boss, who garnered 184 votes.

383 delegates voted in the election.

Iya, in his acceptance speech, promised to pay special attention to workers’ welfare, urging members of the union to make it a cardinal duty to offer advice and suggestions to the leaders.

Other officials elected included Mr Yohana Jatau, Vice-Chairman 1, Abubakar Abdullahi, Vice-Chairman 2, among others.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

