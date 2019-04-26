Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has attacked Sahara Reporters for publishing a report that he acquired three G Wagons with over N400 million constituency allowance.

Sahara Reporters had claimed that Melaye acquired 3G Wagon with over N400 million constituency allowance.

But Melaye, on his Instagram page rubbished the online platform’s report.

According to him, “Sahara lies again. My 2 bullet proof G Wagon cars, I got four and six years ago respectively.

“Anyone who lives in Abuja know my white G Wagon. To lie that I just acquired 33 new G Wagon is your heritage, which is lying.”

“Next time you lie, don’t undervalue my properties. Kajikoo,” he tells Sahara Reporters.

But Melaye has been attacked on Instagram over his comment.

According to one Prince Kelvin Kelvin, “Sir what are you doing with 3 G wagon? You are one of the problem Nigeria is facing. I put it to you that you are one of the corrupted leaders we are talking about.”

Also, one Divine Obi asked Melaye, “Before you entered politics, what was your job or the business you do that gives you much money to buy G wagon? Just a harmless question sir.”

But Iifeanyi Magnus attacked Sahara Reporters, saying “Sahara reporters is worse than Boko Haram, that is the reason I don’t take any news from them serious, what do you expect from them, 85% of their workers are not graduates; any news from Sahara reporters is fake.”

