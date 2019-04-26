Prince William on Friday told the Muslim community in Christchurch that he stood with them “in gratitude to what you have taught the world in these past weeks.’’

The Duke of Cambridge spoke to about 160 survivors at the al-Noor mosque where a gunman opened fire six weeks ago, killing 42 worshippers.

“You showed the way we must respond to hate – with love.

“May the forces of love always prevail over the forces of hate,’’ the Prince added.

William arrived in New Zealand on Thursday for a two-day visit to pay his respect to the survivors and families of those affected by the terror attack by a suspected white supremacist on two mosques in the South Island’s biggest city that left 50 dead

On Thursday, he attended Anzac Day services in Auckland and paid a visit to the children’s hospital, where a five-year-old shooting victim is still being treated before heading to Christchurch for a meeting with first responders.

On Friday, the prince visited Christchurch Hospital under tight security where several victims of the shooting are still recovering.

Later in the day, William was set to lay a wreath at the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial and go for a walkabout where the public is invited to meet the royal.

