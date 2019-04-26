In view of the rerun election for Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal constituency scheduled to take place on Saturday, the Lagos State Police Command has placed restrictions on vehicular movements and mass movement of persons from 6am to 3pm in the area.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana on Friday said areas affected by the restriction incuded: Ajengule, Layeni, Amukoko, Ijora Badia, Trinity and Tolu.

“Members of the public are to take note, especially those living within the affected areas. Violators of this restricted order will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement said.

The police said registered voters were assured of their safety during the rerun election as the Command had deployed adequate number of personnel.

