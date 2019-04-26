Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has arrived London, United Kingdom for a private visit.
He left Nigeria earlier today after a State Visit to Borno State where he commissioned a number of developmental projects in the State.
Friday, April 26, 2019 2:30 am
