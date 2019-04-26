Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has set up governing councils for the three newly established tertiary institutions in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, in a statement disclosed that the members of the councils were urged to ensure the smooth take-off of the institutions.

The members for the Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences are Prof. Peter Akanwa as Vice-Chancellor and Fr. Wenceslaus Madu as Chairman.

Other members are the Permanent Secretaries for the Ministries of Finance, Agriculture and Tertiary Education and Sylvester Obinna, Jerry Okoli, Eze Emmanuel Ibechi and Eze I Obiefule.

For the Bishop Shanahan Polytechnic Orlu, the governor appointed Prof. Aloysius Onyeka as Rector and Dr Uche Ejiogu as Chairman.

He also appointed the Permanent Secretaries for the Ministries of Finance, Agriculture and Tertiary Education as members of the councils.

Onwuemeodo said the governor also appointed representatives of the three zones in the state, Chinyere Uwandu for Owerri, Emma Nwosu for Okigwe and Festus Aniwagu for Orlu zone into the councils.

The governor further appointed Dr Kingsley Ekechukwu, Rector for Imo State Polytechnic, Ehime Mbano and Mr Innocent Eke as Chairman.

The members also include the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Finance, Agriculture and Tertiary Education: Mrs Ego Ibeh, Mrs Joy Mbawuike and Alhaji Ozo as representatives of Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu zones in the committee.

Onwuemeodo also disclosed that the Imo State Polytechnic formerly at Umuagwo in Ohaji Egbema had been relocated to Ehime Mbano.

According to him, the second campus of the institution is at the site of Ahiara Polytechnic and a third campus at the site of the Imo State University of Medical Sciences pending their recognition.

He said the Imo State Polytechnic campus at Orlu had been christened Bishop Shanahan Polytechnic, Orlu with a campus at the site of Mbonu Ojike Polytechnic in Arondizuogu.

