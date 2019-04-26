The board of Nigerian Nationwide League One (NLO) has fixed Thursday, May 23 as the kick-off date for the 2018/2019 NLO league season nationwide.

A director in the board, Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in Enugu on Friday.

Amaraizu said that board fixed the date after an extensive deliberation during its congress that ended in the wee hours of today, Friday in Abuja.

“The Congress, in addition, commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for their continuing efforts to reposition Nigeria football.

“It further endorsed that the 2018/2019 NLO season should kick off from May 23, across all centres.

“The congress endorsed further the league format used for Divisions 1, 2 and 3 as approved by NLO Board for 2017/2018 season to be maintained by the secretariat.

“While the board should work on amending the relevant section in the rules and regulations,’’ he said.

According to him, the Congress also directed the secretariat to put all machinery in motion to ensure that from 2018/2019 season, all the players in the NLO should have a legal representation.

“All the clubs should endeavour to register their clubs on Transfer Marching System (TMS), this will enable the clubs to secure their investment on their players and guide against poachers,’’ he said.

Amaraizu, who is in charge of NLO activities in the South-East, also revealed that the Congress passed a vote of confidence on the present NLO board; while extending the tenure of the board to another four years.

He said “Congress witnessed the passing of vote of confidence on Alhaji Mohammed Alkali led board and secretariat headed by Shola Ogunnowo as evidence in the visible transformation and future assurance of big investors working with the league.

“Consequently, the Congress approved an additional four years tenure for the board members.

“This includes our Chairman, Mohammed Alkali; Ganiyu Majekonmi, the Vice Chairman; Ahmed Kawu as the Chief Executive Officer, Shola Ogunnowo as Chief Operating Officer and Sabo Dutse as Independent Director.

“Each of the six geo-political zones is represented with zonal directors as follows: Ebere Amaraizu as Director South-East; Aliyu Kassim, Director North-West; Murtala Sambo, Director North-East; Tanko Maiyaki, Director North-Central; Kabiru Adekunle, Director South-West and Bernard Joman, Director South-South.’’

