Mr Bayo Onanuga, Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday advised Nigerians to always focus on national interest, promote sustainable development and good governance.

Bayo said this when Prof. Taofeek Ibrahim, the Founder of Nigeria and Africa Development Indicators Monitoring (NADIM) Foundation paid him a courtesy visit at NAN headquarters, Abuja.

Bayo, represented by Alhaji Idris Abdulrahman, the Editor-in-Chief of NAN, said that the cause for national interest had become imperative to achieve meaningful growth in the country.

On NAN activities the managing director said the agency was set up in 1976 and commenced operation in 1978 to protect the integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria among other functions.

Onanuga also said: “To ensure harmonious relations among all groups.

“It is our responsibility to do everything humanly possible to promote sustainable development and good governance.

“It is our responsibility as journalists and the academia, is to focus on issues that will actually attract national interest.

“By so doing, we need to focus on health, education and other sectors; it will be better for the country.”

He promised that the agency would work, closely with the academic sector in areas of national interest to achieve the desired goals.

Earlier, Ibrahim, who is also the Vice-Chancellor, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin said he was in NAN to discuss the way forward to promote leadership growth and good governance.

He said the visit was also to present his book titled, “Development Performance Ranking of Nigerian States and Monitoring of African countries.”

The author said the writing of the book was informed by the need to proffer solution to crisis in the Niger Delta region and Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east of the country.

Highpoint at the visit was the presentation of the book by author to the representative of the managing director.

